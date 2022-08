CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s annual Back-to-School Hotline will open on Monday.

Parents, guardians, and students can call (843) 444-5417 to reach a CCSD staff member with questions about the upcoming school year.

The line will be open weekdays beginning August 15 through August 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 17.