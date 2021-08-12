CCSD Board to hold press conference encouraging masks, safety protocols in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees on Tuesday will hold a press conference to discuss mask wearing and COVID-19 safety protocols in schools ahead of the upcoming school year.

The meeting is set to take place Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., just one day before the start of school. It will be held at CCSD Headquarters, 75 Calhoun Street.

According to the press release, CCSD strongly encourages the “wearing of face masks and following safety protocols in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

WCBD will livestream the press conference.