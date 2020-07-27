CCSD board to make final decision on school’s restart plan for the upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The final discussion on how the Charleston County School District plans to send students back to school will happen Monday afternoon.

One of the factors being considered is the confidence of heading back to school among teachers, parents, and students. This week, CCSD is expected to send out a survey to get feedback on which method teachers and parents prefer for the upcoming school year. Next week the district will begin matching requests with schedules accordingly.

The board is also looking at capacity limits for schools and the state requirements that would allow for CCSD’s hybrid schedule to perform successfully.

The plans for the upcoming school year are entirely based off the COVID-19 spread rate within the region which at the time is high. In-person full-time and alternating schedules can only begin when models show it is safe and feasible for children to be in the classroom.

Right now, it appears students who choose to go back to school in person will start the school year off online, similar to what students saw in the Spring. This is entirely separate from the Virtual Academy option that’s being offered.

“We have young children who need the kind of support they get from their teachers because early interventions prevent greater loss as they grow older,” said Superintendent for the Charleston County School District, Gerrita Postlewait.

However, online schooling poses another problem for the district.

“No matter what people do to provide wifi and broadband access and free service, we have children without electricity,” said Postlewait.

The board will make a final decision on the district’s restart plan Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.