CCSD holds state-mandated LEAP week

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – This week the Charleston County School District is holding LEAP week, a new state-mandated requirement this year.

LEAP week is used as an assessment for teachers to learn where students are at before starting the school year next week.

Every district is required by the state to have a LEAP week which stands for learn, evaluate, analyze, and prepare.

Parents had the option of signing their students up and bringing them in for the assessment test.

At James Simmons Elementary School each student has a specific day and time for them to come in. The school says they staggered the scheduled test times to keep the number of families coming in and out to a minimum.

Principal Chris Ryan says assessment testing at the beginning of the school year is typical and doing it a week before school starts is actually helpful for the teachers.

“They’re pre-assessments. They allow us to see where every student is, where we need to accelerate, and where we need to remediate. So, it will truly work to our advantage to have the data when we launch into the school year,” Ryan said.

Every person inside the school is required to wear a face mask and social distancing is enforced.

