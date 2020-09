CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is launching a Back-to-School hotline next week to help ensure that families are informed on the start of the upcoming school year.

From Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11, parents and students can call (843) 937-6366 to ask questions about school opening plans, health and safety measures, and much more.

The hotline will be active from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.