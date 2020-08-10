CCSD parents voice concern over school start

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Will school take place in a classroom or a living room? That’s what some parents are still trying to figure out weeks before classes are supposed to begin.

One Charleston County School District (CCSD) parent says after weighing the options, her family decided it would be best for her daughter to return to the classroom in the fall.

“She needs socialization with her classmates in the second grade with kids that are her same age. And also she needs to be taught by a teacher who is a trained teacher.”

CCSD parents say they still have many questions and concerns this close to school starting.

“How will they handle if multiple teachers are sick like whats going to happen in that situation and I know that finding a sub may be difficult even prior to the virus so what will they do then?”

The district approved the proposed September 8th start date during Monday’s board meeting.

“I would prefer for them to start us earlier since we’ve been out for so long. I don’t know why we couldn’t start teaching virtually maybe even by the 24th and then possibly go back in September the 8th like they’re planning.”

CCSD parents say the number one thing they are looking for from the district is communication before and after school begins.