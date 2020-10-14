CCSD students ask board candidates questions during online forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday night students hosted an online forum for Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board candidates.

Current CCSD students served as moderators for the forums and led the discussion.

While most CCSD students can’t yet vote for who serves on the school board, Tuesday they had the opportunity to ask questions to school board hopefuls, on issues important to current students:

“Part of the reason that I was so excited about this was because the school board makes all the decisions for our school, but we don’t vote for you folks.” Student moderator

Many questions centered around current issues, like gun violence:

“What role does the board have to play in preventing gun violence, in schools, and we would especially like you to touch on SRO’s, or police officers within schools.” Student moderator

Other parts of the conversation focused on the South Carolina public school system, as well as what can be done to better prepare students for their next steps:

“According to the South Carolina school report card, about 20% of Charleston County school district graduates are not ready for college or a career.” Student moderator

The candidates themselves were very complimentary of the student moderators.

The election for the school board takes place on November 3, so candidates have under a month to secure your vote.

