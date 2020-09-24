CCSD to vote on $500 teacher bonus Monday

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board of Trustees will vote to approve or deny a motion on Monday to pay teachers and administrators a one-time $500 bonus for working during the pandemic.

School staff such as teacher assistants and custodial staff would receive a one-time $250 bonus.

It will cost the district nearly $4 million to pay the bonuses which would not be taxed. Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Eric Mack says the money has been approved and will come from reserved funds.

“This is our way of saying thank you to our teachers and other school-based employees who are overcoming truly unprecedented conditions and ensuring that students return to learning rather in person or virtually,” Mack stated.

Board member Chris Collins says the bonus pay is a start to appreciating teachers and staff.

“Sometimes teachers feel like they’ve been left out, that they weren’t included in the plans, but this time they are the heart of our plans and being considered. We love our teachers, and care about our teachers, and want them to know that,” mentioned Collins.

The district is also waiting for a nearly 4 million dollar budget to be approved by the state legislature for a step pay raise for teacher salaries.

“If the budget is not passed and we’re looking at the step increase for teachers, we’re saying we’re going to go back and look at the salary schedule and see how we can make the adjustment accordingly so teachers can get that increase,” Mack commented.

The board meeting will be held on Monday at 4 P.M. It will be livestreamed on the districts website.

