CCSD Virtual Academy registration to begin Tuesday; delay due to storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District has delayed the registration for their Virtual Academy due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Registration for CCSD Virtual Academy is to begin Tuesday, August 4th.

Students whose parents have previously completed an interest form, CCSD survey or Parent Enrollment Options form must still register. The previous forms were only to gather the level of interest or preference of parents and not official registration forms.

They will notify families when the link to the Virtual Academy enrollment form is live on their website.

For more information, click here.

To stay connected with Randi Moultrie, connect with her on socials. For Twitter, click here. For Instagram, click here.