CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and community organizations hosted the eighth annual Cops and Kids Back 2 School Bash on Saturday.

Families received school supplies, free food, and an opportunity to make connections with their local law enforcement officers.

Cops and community members gathered on Saturday at Ladson Elementary School to help students succeed in the classroom.

“It’s a back-to-school drive where police officers can interact with kids and parents, and have a chance to get the kids the supplies they need to attend school,” Sgt. Delmer Powell with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Organizers say in addition to supporting students learning in school, Saturday’s event was also meant for students to learn more about law enforcement.

“It’s supposed to be a place where they feel safe; where they know law enforcement is here. And that they can get to know them and interact in positive ways, and that they can just come out and be children and young adults, as well as adults working together of all colors, all sizes, all genders,” Take Back our Village co-founder Danine Fleming said on Saturday.

One of their goals was to stress to students how important education is to their success.

“They are our future, but they are our today, and that’s what we need to be concentrating on in my opinion,” Fleming said.