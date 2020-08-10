CCU students return to school this week with new safety guidelines

CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students will be returning to Coastal Carolina University this week with new safety guidelines set in place for the pandemic.

This semester, students must wear a mask in buildings and are encouraged to keep their distance. There will be a limited amount of room mates in each dorm.

Students who live on campus and test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to isolation housing off campus.

“Care for them just as if they were living in our own space,” said Steve Harrison, VP of Auxiliary Services. “If they’re healthy enough to remain in class, they’ll be online and be in class during the period of their quarantine or isolation.”

Food, furniture and utilities will be included in isolation housing. The university is leasing 100 master bedrooms for that housing.

Those leases will be able to extend to the spring, if needed.