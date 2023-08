CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will launch its annual back-to-school hotline on Monday.

District staff members will be on hand to answer calls and help families prepare for the new school year.

Parents, guardians, and students can call 843-444-5417 beginning Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25.

The hotline will be available between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Charleston County students head back to class on Wednesday, August 23.