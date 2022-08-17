CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Charleston County are headed back to class! Here’s what to know as students roll into the new school year.

With about 49,000 students returning to class and a change in leadership within the Charleston County School District, CCSD is planning to start the new year with renewed focus.

Ranked as South Carolina’s second-largest school district, the district is working to improve upon numerous efforts including academic outcomes, and family and community engagement.

“There’s only one top concern, and that’s student outcomes,” said CCSD superintendent Don Kennedy.

Kennedy is planning to visit CCSD schools Wednesday.

CCSD did not open any new schools this year, but construction on Morningside Middle School will begin next year. A new elementary school on Johns Island is planned as well.

Major renovations were also made at Mitchell Elementary, Stoney Field, and James Island Charter.

Another top priority for the district is to fill teacher vacancies. The district plans to merge smaller classrooms together if vacancies start to impact schools.

District officials have also proposed to rezone Carolina Park Elementary School in Mount Pleasant. The proposal sees to address overcrowding at the school. There will be a meeting held Thursday for parents to voice their feelings about the rezoning proposal.

About 375 buses will take at least 16,000 students to school each day, district officials said. That number is projected to increase to 18,000 students.

CCSD also opened its Back-to-School Hotline. Parents, guardians, and students can contact the hotline with questions about the school year. The hotline can be contacted at (843) 444-5417 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through August 19.

