Charleston Southern University preparing for potential COVID-19 cases on campus

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University is the first local college to return students to campus.

School leaders say they are prepared for when not if someone on campus contracts COVID-19.

Laurel Glover, Assistant Professor of Public Health and University Infection Control and COVID-19 Coordinator says the two biggest regulations they are enforcing on campus are mask-wearing and social distancing.

One way CSU is being proactive is having every faculty, staff, and student be screened via the LiveSafe app.

“So they’ll answer a series of questions of any symptoms they may or may not be experiencing and any potential exposure to COVID-19. If they answer yes to any of those questions they get a big red ‘X’ that says don’t come to campus today and someone will be in touch,” mentioned Glover.

The university has also set aside isolation rooms for students who test positive for COVID-19.

“So those go through a disinfection process in between students and we have meal delivery set up for students that may be isolating or quarantining so that they don’t have to leave their dorm rooms,” commented Glover.

Now that residents are back on campus, students like senior Alyssa Heinrich says she feels comfortable being back since the school has communicated all precautions.

“I feel like everywhere is taking great precautions. They’ve emailed us and told us the precautions and the great thing is a lot of professors are giving the option to either to be online strictly, hybrid, or in person,” Heinrich stated.

The school has partnered with Fetter Health and is offering a free clinic to student residents.

“They will be physically on campus one day a week with their mobile medical unit but students, faculty, and staff can all access their locations off-campus at any time,” said Glover.

Every student does have the option to learn 100% virtually if they choose to do.