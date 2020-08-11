Charleston Southern waiving test scores for 2020-2021 school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University will be waiving standardized test scores for some students applying for the 2020-2021 Fall and Spring semesters.

You do not need them if your unweighted high school GPA is a 3.0 or higher.

“High school students have faced immense disruption in college prep and planning this year,” CSU Director of Undergraduate Admissions Kimberly Ford said. “Navigating college admissions is already a stressful process for many families, but decreased availability and capacity of standardized testing facilities has added to that anxiety this year. CSU aims to minimize that stress during an already difficult time in our world.”

The school plans to evaluate academic scholarships and financial aid once you accept admission.

Students who do submit test scores may provide SAT, ACT or CLT (Classic Learning Test) exam scores.

Officials at Charleston Southern University say in-state applicants are still encouraged to take the SAT or ACT, as it is a requirement for the state’s Palmetto Fellows scholarship.