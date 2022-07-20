CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host its annual First Day Festival next month to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

City leaders say the goal of the festival is to provide children and families with the supplies and information they need for a successful return to the classroom.

“Children receive free school supplies, families are given free, fresh foods courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank and provided information from close to 100 community organizations,” the city said.

Festival attendees will also enjoy free admission to the South Carolina Aquarium for the duration of the event.

The community is invited to host a school supply drive within their company or organization that can be donated as part of the annual festival. You can also help by volunteering at the event or signing on as a financial sponsor.

Donate school supplies at one of the following designated drop-off locations: City of Charleston offices at 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3700 City of Charleston offices at 823 Meeting Street Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard United Bank Locations: 288 Meeting Street 884 Orleans Road 430 Folly Road 1492 Stuart Engels Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant 1724 State Road, Summerville 200 North Cedar Street, Summerville



“The First Day Festival is possible because of long-standing partnerships with the Charleston County School District, South Carolina Aquarium, Lowcountry Food Bank, and the many exhibitors, volunteers and donors who give of their time, talents and resources,” the city said.

The First Day Festival will take place at the Charleston Gaillard Center and South Carolina Aquarium from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.