CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston’s annual back-to-school festival will take place across two downtown locations this weekend.

Now in its 20th year, the First Day Festival serves as a celebration of education and aims to get kids and parents excited about the new school year, while also giving students the tools they need for a successful return to the classroom.

Students who attend the festival on Sunday, August 13 will receive pre-packed bags of donated school supplies (while they last).

It takes place between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Gaillard Center (2 George Street) and the South Carolina Aquarium (100 Aquarium Wharf).

Families can stop by the Gilliard Center for the school supply distribution and visit a number of exhibits that will provide information on student support services and community resources, as well as a free food distribution with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

The city of Charleston Recreation Department’s Kids Zone will be set up in Liberty Square, outside of the South Carolina Aquarium, with plenty of activities and entertainment.

Free boat rides and admission to the South Carolina Aquarium will be offered during Festival hours, while supplies last. Boat ride tickets can be picked up at Liberty Square.

“There’s no question that the First Day Festival wouldn’t be possible without our remarkable community partners who continue to show up in support of our local students. We’re proud to host the 20th annual event this year and look forward to helping attendees start the new school year off strong,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Parking information: Festival parking will be free in the Aquarium (24 Calhoun Street) and Gaillard Center (33 Alexander Street) parking garages. A free shuttle service will be provided and will run between the Aquarium and Gaillard Center throughout the afternoon to allow Festival attendees to easily move between event locations.

Charleston County students head back to class on Wednesday, August 23.