City of Charleston hosting back to school supply drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Recreation Department and Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families are hosting a school supply drive to collect materials for students in need.
From now until September 1, supplies can be dropped off outside the following collection sites between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.:
- Bees Landing Recreation Center
- James Island Recreation Center
- James Island Pool
- Herbert Hasell Pool
- Maybank Tennis Center
- Charleston Tennis Center
Supplies will be used for both in-person and virtual learning.
The most requested supplies are:
- Pencils
- Erasers
- Wide Ruled Paper
- Wide Ruled Composition Books
- 2 pocket folders
- Markers
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Glue/Glue sticks
- Scissors