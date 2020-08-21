City of Charleston hosting back to school supply drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Recreation Department and Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families are hosting a school supply drive to collect materials for students in need.

From now until September 1, supplies can be dropped off outside the following collection sites between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.:

  • Bees Landing Recreation Center
  • James Island Recreation Center
  • James Island Pool
  • Herbert Hasell Pool
  • Maybank Tennis Center
  • Charleston Tennis Center

Supplies will be used for both in-person and virtual learning.

The most requested supplies are:

  • Pencils
  • Erasers
  • Wide Ruled Paper
  • Wide Ruled Composition Books
  • 2 pocket folders
  • Markers
  • Crayons
  • Colored Pencils
  • Glue/Glue sticks
  • Scissors

