DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks the first day of classes for nearly 2,000 students who attend Dorchester School District Four (DD4) schools. It’s also the district’s first full year under a new leader.

The district’s new superintendent, Jeff Beckwith, is no stranger to Dorchester District 4. He has spent 15 years as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the district.

“It’s a new beginning for everybody, and the first day is always an exciting day,” said Beckwith. “This is where I want to be. I’m really looking forward to building these programs. We already started with the principals, getting some additional programs in our schools, whether academics or electives. Bringing in more extracurricular, whatever it may be, to provide our students with opportunities they deserve.”

Dorchester District 4 has seen changes in leadership over the last several years. But Beckwith hopes to provide stable and lasting leadership during his time as superintendent.

“Any organization requires stability at the top to be successful, to build programs, and to sustain programs,” said Beckwith. “One of the reasons for coming out here is to do just that, provide that stability for this district, the students, the staff, the community, they deserve that. It’s a great group of people out here, and anytime you have a number of people changing in high positions, it’s really going to impact the growth. To be here, and to stay here is the goal. “

Dorchester District 4 is a small, rural school district with nearly 2,000 students in six schools and an alternative program. Beckwith says they are working to increase enrollment to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Trying to get back to the enrollment numbers we had before COVID. We’re getting there. We just want more students. We feel really confident our schools are doing a great job, our academics continue to improve, our athletics are solid- we have one of the best athletic programs in the state for our high school students,” he said.

While the district has 375 employees, Beckwith says it’s a priority to ensure classrooms have qualified teachers leading students.

And new initiatives will begin this fall. “We’re planning to build an elementary-level athletic program in soccer and basketball across the district. We’re bringing back robotics, and really hitting that hard from each of our schools, building our STEM skills, engineering skills. We created a CTE position this summer that’s going to really focus on developing those relationships, being a liaison between the schools and business sector. We will start formulating those relationships, and start having those conversations, and doing a better job keeping up with our students when they leave our high school to make sure they are successful in a career when they leave us,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith says he wants to create more opportunities for students in rural Dorchester County communities by partnering with businesses and new industries coming to Ridgeville.

“As our industry builds out here, new businesses coming out this way, any support they can provide financially of course, but in having people support us, and be involved in our school with mentorship programming, opening the doors to our students for apprenticeship opportunities and getting them in work-based positions,” he said.

Beckwith says there are no major changes with security this year. “We have metal detectors in each of our buildings across the district. Every child that comes in, and every adult that visits during the school year, goes through that metal detector.”

Local school districts have moved to or are discussing modified calendars. So far, DD4 is not discussing that option. “Modified calendars has not been a conversation out here. It’s a conversation I’ve been a part of in the past, and certainly open to anything that is going to be better for our students, and our teachers and staff- but that’s not a conversation that’s happened yet.”

Superintendent Beckwith says he is confident the district is moving in the right direction.

“They will see as the school year goes along, there will be things in place that were not in place before that will be better for their student and provide them greater opportunity to be successful and be a part of something. I’m excited to be here,” he said.

Students head back to class in Dorchester District 4 on Monday, August 21st.