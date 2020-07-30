Clemson waiving standardized test requirement for 2021-22 applicants

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University on Thursday announced that they will temporarily waive standardized test requirements for students applying for the 2021-22 school year.

The decision was made in response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the university hopes to “minimize applicant stress through the process.”

Although students who wish to take the test may still submit scores, those that opt out “will not be disadvantaged through the application process, and the lack of test scores will not affect eligibility for financial aid.”

Additionally, The Honors College will “review applicants without standardized test scores, including for the National Scholars program.”

Clemson said that their “admissions review process has always considered a variety of factors, and a student’s academic performance in high school is the clearest indicator of potential success at Clemson. The adoption of this policy allows us to continue to assess students’ ability to thrive at Clemson according to these factors.”

Students are still encouraged to take the SAT or ACT, which are still required to qualify for state scholarships.