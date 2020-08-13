College of Charleston move-in day adjustments for upcoming semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston move-in dates are scheduled for September 11-13, but due to the pandemic there are a few adjustments.

Campus housing has sent an email to students with information on selecting a time slot for when they plan on moving in to their housing room.

Your time slots and key pick up locations will vary based on your residence hall.

You must adhere to the time slot that you select and maintain social distancing at all times. The system is to help that roommates/suite mates will not overlap during their move-in.

