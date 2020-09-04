College of Charleston preparing for 10,000 students to return to campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In less than 3 weeks, College of Charleston students will be “back on the bricks” to resume in-person classes. School officials want to make sure parents and students are all on the same page before September 14th.

With universities across the nation facing challenges as students return to campus; some parents are concerned that CofC could see a similar scenario.

The University of South Carolina has seen over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in just 1 week of in-person classes. Multiple Greek houses on campus are in quarantine, and this year’s fraternity rush has been moved to a virtual platform.

College of Charleston’s President Andrew T. Hsu knows how anxious parents and students are feeling. To try and put everyone’s minds at ease, he participated in a virtual town hall on Thursday.

“As the father of four daughters…one of them starting school this fall like many of you, I know the full range of emotions that a family goes through,” said Hsu during the discussion.

Parents and students were allowed to submit questions that were answered by CofC faculty. One of the biggest topics of concern was whether or not returning to campus would be a safe choice; considering what other universities are going through at the moment.

“We did not come to this decision lightly, and we tried to hold off as long as possible as we monitored conditions – especially how the face covering ordinance in Charleston and throughout Charleston County, which began in early July, might lower the daily number of positive cases,” says Hsu.

Hsu mentioned that all students will be given the option to stay virtual if that would make them more comfortable. That said, he feels that the best decision would be allowing students to return to campus while operating under a safety plan.

The Fall 2020 return plan is called “Back on the Bricks” and can be found by clicking here. To re-watch the virtual town hall, click here.