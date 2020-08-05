Colleton County approves in-person and eLearning options

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board of Trustees has approved Colleton County School District’s (CCSD) options for in-person classes, as well as eLearning for the 2020-21 school year.

The plan, which is subject to change based on COVID-19 rates in the area, will be sent to the SC Department of Education for approval.

Under the plan, school will begin on September 8. Parents will have the option of a blended-learning model or an all virtual model.

Students on the blended-learning pathway will attend in-person classes two days per week on an AA/BB schedule. “AA” students will have in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, and virtual instruction Wednesday through Friday. “BB” students will have in person classes on Thursday and Friday, starting their weeks off with virtual learning.

Once it is safe to do so, schools will begin phasing in traditional full-time in-person instruction. At this point, parents may opt to remain in fully virtual instruction as well.

A parent choice survey will be available on the Colleton County School District website on August 6. Paper versions will be available at the administrative offices. The survey must be completed and returned by August 11.

Families that do not complete the survey will automatically be placed in the blended-learning model.

Regardless of what model families choose, “meals will be provided for all eligible students…and will be available for pick-up at their school.”

The district will host a virtual public forum on Youtube Live on August 10 at 3:00 p.m.