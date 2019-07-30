Colleton County School District announces student orientations, meet the teacher nights

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Colleton County will soon head back to school and this district has a number of events planned to help families prepare for the big day.

Student orientations for both middle and high school students will take place the week of August 7th.

Middle School: August 7, 2019 – Orientation for 6th Graders

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Last Name beginning with A—J (Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.)

1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Last name beginning with K—Z (Registration Begins at 12:30 p.m.)

High School: Orientation will be in held in CCHS PAC

Freshmen: August 7, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sophomores/Juniors: August 6, 2019 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Seniors: August 5, 2019 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Students and parents will have a chance to meet the teachers the week of August 15th.

Elementary schools will meet the teacher on August 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and middle schools will meet the teacher on the same day from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.