COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District wants to help students and families prepare to head back to the classroom!

This weekend, the district will host a Back to School Bash for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Those attending can enjoy food, games, prizes, music and collect free school supplies.

The event takes place Saturday, August 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. inside the Colleton County High School gym.