Colleton County School District’s 14th Annual Back to School Bash to give out school supplies for students

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County School District will have host their 14th annual Back to School Bash on August 7 as schools gear up and prepare for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

The Back to School Bash will happen at Colleton County High School, located at 150 Cougar Nation Drive in Walterboro, from 8 A.M. until 11 A.M. or until all supplies have been given out.

Book bags full of school supplies will be distributed to students via drive-through by district employees as bags will be placed directly in each families’ vehicle’s trunk.

Attendees will not have to leave their vehicles during the school supply pick-up.

The Lowcountry Food Bank in addition to other vendors will also be present to give out free items.

District employees will be wearing masks, gloves, and will follow safety guidelines outlined by the Center for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.