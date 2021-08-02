Community groups collecting back-to-school items ahead of new school year

This is a display of back to school crayons and markers in a Staples in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local community groups and activists are collecting school supplies as students prepare to return to the classroom.

The “Back 2 School Drive” is the second annual supply drive held in Charleston by the local Black Lives Matter chapter. The first supply drive was held last year as a joint effort from local activists to help families affected by the pandemic.

Event coordinators say some of the items they need the most are backpacks, composition books, writing utensils, disinfecting wipes, loose-leaf paper, and pocket folders.

Donations will take place between July 31st through August 13th. Here you can find all the locations participating in the event:

North Charleston: Change Up Cuts – 5900 Rivers Avenue Condon Family Law – 4840 Chateau Avenue

West Ashley: Charleston County Democratic Party – 1379 Ashley River Road Shrimp and Grits Café – Citadel Mall Food Court

Downtown: Sightsee Shop – 125 ½ Line Street Eastside Soul Food – 46 America Street

Mount Pleasant Law Offices of Richard A Hricik PA – 941 Houston Northcutt Boulevard #204



Giveaways will happen on August 14th, between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the following locations:

Downtown – Gadsen Green

North Charleston – Change Up Cuts

James Island – First Baptist Church of James Island

The second day of giveaways will be August 15th, between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., only in these locations:

East of the Cooper – Snowden Community Center

Downtown – Robert Mills Manor

Organizers encourage community members to contact them if interested in volunteering, donating, or getting involved in the event. You can get in touch with them via Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/chs.blm

The Charleston County Democratic Party is also helping collect money donations for the yearly school supply drive. Click here to know more