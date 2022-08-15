NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center hosted a Back to School Extravaganza in North Charleston Sunday afternoon.

“To actually say right now, standing up with these two fine people, to say that we did 3,500 kids. A grassroots organization like the Community Resource Center impacted 3500 children. Wow! That’s just over the top, and I am humbled, and indeed, happy that we were able to do this,” Executive Director Louis Smith said.

The event was sponsored by Mercedes Benz who helped then distribute thousands of backpacks and school supplies to students.

Food and hygiene products were also available for pick-up at the event.

The Community Resource Center wishes students across the Lowcountry a great school year.