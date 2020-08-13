Community Resource Center Summerville hosts Back to School extravaganza for the community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – This Saturday, August 15th, the Community Resource Center Summerville will be sponsoring the largest Back to School extravaganza for families to enjoy.

They will be providing free school supplies for nearly 2,500 children. The school supplies and other resources will be provided by the community.

The event will be held at Doty Field, located at 320 N. Laurel St. in Summerville, S.C. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and go on until 3 p.m.

If you are interested in receiving school supplies, you must register online here or stop by the Community Resource Center located at 116 W. 2nd North St. Summerville, S.C. before the event on Saturday.

Your children must be present with you to redeem the supplies at the event.

For more information you may contact Louis L. Smith, the Executive Director, at 843-530-6473 or send an email to summervilleschoolbash@gmail.com.