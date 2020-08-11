CSU waiving standardized test requirement for 2021 applicants meeting GPA requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) on Monday announced that standardized test score requirements will be waived for some 2021 applicants.

Students applying for both Fall and Spring of 2021 can forego the testing requirement, so long as they have a minimum 3.0 unweighted high school GPA.

The move is meant to ease the burden students are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSU Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Kimberly Ford, explained: “navigating college admissions is already a stressful process for many families, but decreased availability and capacity of standardized testing facilities has added to that anxiety this year. CSU aims to minimize that stress during an already difficult time in our world.”

A variety of factors, including leadership ability, character, and work ethic are among those considered by admissions staff. Ultimately, though, CSU considers “a student’s academic performance in high school as the clearest indicator of college success.”

Once accepted, students will be evaluated for academic scholarships and financial aid.

Students who wish to submit standardized test scores can still submit SAT, ACT, and CLT scores. In-state applicants are encouraged to take the SAT or ACT to be eligible for the Palmetto Fellows scholarship and Life scholarship.