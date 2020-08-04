DD2 online registration for returning students to run Tuesday-Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two will begin online registration for all returning students for the upcoming school year August 4 – August 6.

Parents are urged to set up their PowerSchool Parent Portal prior to registration and can update any information there throughout the school year.

The online registration will allow each student and their families to access their school’s resources, activities and regular communications. Registration will include $20 registration and $20 technology fees. If you may need assistance during registration, you can contact your school.

Schools will inform the families soon about the process for the electronic devices to be used in class or at home. For more information on the new technology plan, click here.

To begin the online registration or for any further information on the upcoming school year, click here.