DD2 to begin classes on September 8 via online models

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester District Two (DD2) School Board met on Monday to discuss the upcoming start of the school year.

According to the reopening presentation, classes will officially begin on September 8, with all students starting out online.

Students will participate in either an e-Learning model, which DD2 hopes will transition into a hybrid, then in-person model, or a virtual academy, in which students will complete the school year online.

DD2 provided the following comparison between the two models:

Via DD2

In both models, elementary school students will attend classes from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., middle school students will attend classes from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Rollings Middle School of the Arts, Givhans Alternative Program, and high school students will attend classes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Attendance of all students will be taken, and a meal program will be provided for all students in need.