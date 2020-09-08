DD4 Coronavirus safety tips for back to school

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As back to school approaches, Dorchester School District Four shares the recommended DHEC safety guidelines for parents, staff, and students.

The following guidelines will be followed by DD4:

  • Staying home when sick
  • Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth
  • No hugging or shaking hands 
  • Cough or sneeze into the elbow or use a tissue and discard in the trash 
  • Clean and disinfect classrooms, hallways, office areas and restrooms daily  
  • If a student or staff member becomes ill with flu-like symptoms, go to the school nurse. The nurse will execute standard medical procedures. 
  • Parents are reminded that if your child has a fever, do not send him or her to school. 

As the school year continues, the district will continue to update the safety guidelines on their website for parents, staff, and students.

