DD4 Coronavirus safety tips for back to school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As back to school approaches, Dorchester School District Four shares the recommended DHEC safety guidelines for parents, staff, and students.

The following guidelines will be followed by DD4:

Staying home when sick

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth

No hugging or shaking hands

Cough or sneeze into the elbow or use a tissue and discard in the trash

Clean and disinfect classrooms, hallways, office areas and restrooms daily

If a student or staff member becomes ill with flu-like symptoms, go to the school nurse. The nurse will execute standard medical procedures.

Parents are reminded that if your child has a fever, do not send him or her to school.

As the school year continues, the district will continue to update the safety guidelines on their website for parents, staff, and students.