DD4 Coronavirus safety tips for back to school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As back to school approaches, Dorchester School District Four shares the recommended DHEC safety guidelines for parents, staff, and students.
The following guidelines will be followed by DD4:
- Staying home when sick
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth
- No hugging or shaking hands
- Cough or sneeze into the elbow or use a tissue and discard in the trash
- Clean and disinfect classrooms, hallways, office areas and restrooms daily
- If a student or staff member becomes ill with flu-like symptoms, go to the school nurse. The nurse will execute standard medical procedures.
- Parents are reminded that if your child has a fever, do not send him or her to school.
As the school year continues, the district will continue to update the safety guidelines on their website for parents, staff, and students.