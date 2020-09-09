DHEC: 233 COVID-19 cases among SC schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As many students around the Lowcountry return to in-person and online classes Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is monitoring COVID-19 cases associated with students and staff at every public and private school statewide.
According to DHEC, case counts are as follows as of Tuesday September 8:
Berkeley County:
There are less than 25 reported cases within Berkeley County School District.
Charleston County:
There are less than 45 reported cases within the Charleston County School District.
Colleton County:
There are less than 5 reported cases within Colleton County School District.
Dorchester District II:
There are less than 15 reported cases within Dorchester District II.
Dorchester District IV:
There are less than 5 reported cases within Dorchester District IV.
Georgetown County:
There are no reported cases within Georgetown County School District.
Williamsburg County:
There are no reported cases within Williamsburg County School District.