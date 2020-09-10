Discrepancies emerge in CCSD, DHEC COVID-19 school reports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As students finish up the second day of what is sure to be a very different kind of school year, agencies are working to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff returning to in-person classes.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have both created COVID-19 dashboards to keep school communities informed of the number of COVID-19 cases at each particular school within the district.

Both dashboards are designed to provide updated data, however, only two days in, there are several discrepancies.

For example, the DHEC data, last updated 11:59 p.m. on September 7, reports the following, compared to the CCSD data updated daily:

The discrepancies appear to be amplified by the fact that the CCSD dashboard provides reported cases by the day, yet multiple cases listed on the DHEC website do not show up on the CCSD dashboard.

In most cases, DHEC reported at least one student and/or staff member case on Monday, while the CCSD case count reports zero cases Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Even in the case of Camp Road Middle School — CCSD reported one case on Wednesday, while DHEC reports less than five student cases — a discrepancy exists because DHEC reported existing cases Monday, while CCSD did not report any cases until Wednesday.

The discrepancy at Meeting Street Elementary (Burns) could be attributable to the CCSD case being reported Tuesday, September 8, after the last update of the DHEC data.

District officials rely on disease prevalence statistics to determine which learning model — virtual, hybrid, or in-person — is safe for students.