Dorchester Academy delays school opening due to staff-wide COVID-19 exposure

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Academy, a private school in St. George, will delay the beginning of the school year and suspend all activities due to a faculty-wide COVID-19 exposure.

The school year was set to start on August 17, but has since been pushed back to August 23.

Athletic practices and competitions have also been suspended.

In a statement, the school said that the decision to postpone the school year “is extremely upsetting for us, but we look forward to keeping everyone safe and healthy and beginning the school year soon.”

