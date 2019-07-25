Dorchester County School District looking for new staff members

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – The start of the school year is just around the corner and one school district is on the hunt for a handful of qualified staff members

On August 19th, Dorchester County will be welcoming back their students.

But before they can hit the books, the school district is on the lookout for new staff members this upcoming school year.

Now is the time for educators or out of classroom staff to be sending in an application to Dorchester County School District.

Seven certified positions are open for special ed, English, speech and Spanish teachers.

The school district is also seeking 11 classified positions for custodians, bus drivers, food service and nurses.

Potential in-classroom candidates must be certified through the state of South Carolina.

Classified staff must meet certain requirements if they are not certified in the state.

“There are different qualifications for each job for example a food service worker has to meet certain criteria as well as a teacher’s assistant has to meet a certain criteria and all those are listed on our website,” says Elena Furnari, the Director of Personnel for Secondary.

On Wednesday, the district will be holding a job fair for future candidates to learn about the open positions.

Applicants will also be interviewed for some spots at the event.

You can find more details here