Dorchester District 2 collecting Fact and Fees this week

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is collecting Fact and Fees this week as schools prepare to welcome students back for the 2019-2020 school year.

Special legislation allows the district to charge a school fee in order to use the money for instructional materials and programs in the classroom.

The $20 fee stays in your child’s school and pays for resources that are used in every classroom and throughout the school.

You can pay that fee Tuesday, August 6th and Wednesday, August 7th between 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. both days.