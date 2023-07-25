DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost time for children across the Lowcountry to head back to class, but as area schools prepare to open their doors, almost all of them are still looking to make new hires.

Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins is getting ready to start his second year as the leader of what he calls one of the fastest-growing school districts in the Lowcountry. And because of this, there is no shortage of the positions DD2 is looking to fill before the start of the new school year.

Dr. Robbins said the district is busy with a final press to get all its vacancies filled. They work off a spreadsheet, which is updated in real-time, so the district knows exactly how many hires they need to make.

The district employs a little over 1,600 classroom teachers. As of Tuesday, they have the following classroom teacher vacancies:

12 elementary

41 middle school

28 high school

28 special education

Dr. Robbins said the hardest positions to recruit for are math, science, and special education.

Additionally, the district is also down 27 school bus drivers. But that number is based on data from the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Robbins said because the district is growing so fast, the benchmarks are changing all the time.

“With the growth that is occurring in the Lowcountry, and specifically in Dorchester County, we are going to grow about a thousand plus students every single year,” he said.

Dorchester District 2 is still offering sizeable sign-on bonuses and other incentives for new hires. Find employment opportunities with the district by clicking here.