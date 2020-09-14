Dorchester District 2 School Board Meeting Monday

Summerville, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 is meeting Monday to discuss bringing students back into the classroom.

The School Board meeting begins at 6 P.M. at the district’s adult education building in Summerville.

The district is currently in online learning with the original plan to move to a hybrid learning system on September 21st.

Dorchester District 2 is basing their learning options on DHEC ratings.

Originally the district was considered high, but that has gone down to a moderate level allowing for hybrid learning to begin.

“Our kids would be kind of on an A and B schedule, and so kids will be in the schools, they’ll actually be physically in the schools for a couple of days a week and then they will also have an E-learning kind of remote piece,” noted School Board member Justin Farnsworth.

Farnsworth has received tons of feedback from families in the district.

“iIt is a wide variety of commentary. Everybody from we are really pleased with the way E-learning is, we want to stay in a hybrid model until DHEC says its safe, to of course folks that want to get back to face to face, 5-day instruction,” said Farnsworth.

The board will also be voting on including a face mask mandate to district policy.

“We’re looking at a new policy, essentially just governing the use of masks (and) the requirement of masks in our schools. It seems kind of silly but you got to make sure the masks conform to our normal dress code kind of stuff,” Farnsworth added.

The school board will also discuss how to move from a hybrid scheudle to fully in person once it is allowed.

The district does still offer an option for students to be fully online if families choose to do so.