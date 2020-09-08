Dorchester District 2 to kick off the school year entirely online until COVID-19 cases trend downward

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two students will kick off the 2020-2021 school year entirely online through a school-based e-learning model.

Students will still go about a normal schedule with breaks scheduled throughout the day. Certified DD2 teachers will instruct students through live and recorded lessons. Students will be expected to be present for roll call and complete assignments.

Superintendent for Dorchester District Two Joseph Pye said he hopes parents and students are patient with the process.

“We’ve done everything we know to do, to put us in a good position to be able to readily fix something if it’s not as it should be,” said Superintendent for Dorchester District Two Joseph Pye. “We want things to be top-notch so that our instruction is the quality as we’ve always offered in our school district.”

Meals will still be provided for those in need.

As of right now, virtual learning will continue through at least Friday, September 18th.