Dorchester District 4 announces school start date

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Four will offer two options to start the new school year this fall.

The first day will happen on Tuesday, September 8th.

Parents and students can register now for online or in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes two online learning options: virtual and hybrid, which is a mix of in-person and online instruction.

Traditional in-person learning will be limited to on-site learning on a case-by-case basis.

