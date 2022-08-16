DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Dorchester School District 4 are headed back to the classroom this morning. Here are some details to know as the district rolls into the new school year.

More than 2,000 students in DD4 are returning to class Tuesday.

The small school district had many changes in leadership, and after those changes, Gerald Wright came out of retirement to take the helm as the district’s leader.

See Wright’s one-on-one interview with News 2 here.

DD4 has six schools and plans to open a new middle school neighboring Woodland High. The new middle school will pull students from the St. George area and Harleyville Middle.

While Wright said DD4 isn’t planning any major changes, his focal points are to strengthen what is already in place. His top priorities are improving academics, safety, and retaining teachers.

Click here for more from your Back 2 School Headquarters