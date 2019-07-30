Facebook group allows people to support teachers, buy supplies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We are three weeks away from a new school year, and as teachers prepare, many in South Carolina are joining a Facebook page that allows people to send school supplies directly to teachers.

The page is called “Support A Teacher” and allows teachers to upload their Amazon wish lists full of school supplies.

People who are members of the group can then buy and send school supplies directly to teachers’ doorsteps.

Many teachers are sending supplies to each other along with words of encouragement:

“I’ve been able to get some of those things that at first I would be like oh goodness, scrounging up at the very last minute to find,” said Erin Wood, a 6th grade teacher in Oconee County. “Now I open my mailbox and there’s happy mail.”

The group has more than 30,000 members and started July 1st in Texas.

To donate, join the Facebook group: Support A Teacher.