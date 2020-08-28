Finalizing plans for back 2 school: What you need to know

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday is a big day for students in the Charleston County School District. They will find out how they will be starting the new school year on September 8th.

We are less than two weeks away from the first day of classes across the Lowcountry. Students, teachers, and parents are preparing for either the return to the classroom or learning virtually at home.

Parents will be contacted by email or phone is their child was selected by need or lottery to attend in-person classes this fall.

District officials say most Wando students won’t get a confirmation of their schedule until next week.

Tablets will be distributed to kindergarten through 8th grade students next week. Schools will email or call about when and where the supplies can be picked up.

The Charleston County School District said parents need to know that the first two days of instruction are early release for K-12 students.

A Back 2 School playbook, which the district put out in conjunction with the Medical University of South Carolina is available online now through the district’s website, with guidelines for a safe re-opening amid the pandemic.

In Dorchester District 2, all students will be learning from home through Microsoft Teams.

District officials will not bring students back to in-person learning until the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notes a significant decrease in cases countywide.

School will start on September 8th, by LEAP days will take place on August 31st through September 4th. During these days, kindergarten through 8th grade students will receive an electronic learning device and a state mandated diagnostic assessment.

Students who eventually plan to attend in-person will also learn the new classroom and school procedures during LEAP days.

Dorchester District 4 is providing transportation for all students in the classroom. Everyone on school buses must wear a mask, which will also be required inside school buildings.

The district said the only time students can take them off if is their teacher tells them it is safe to do so.

In Colleton County, students there will either learn virtually or through a blended model, where they are in the classroom two days a week. Once it is safe, the district will phase all students back not the classroom. That process will be gradual.

Meals will be provided for all students; however, someone will have to pick up meals from the student’s school.