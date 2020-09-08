COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marks the first day of classes for students in Colleton County, which means school busses are back on the roads picking up and dropping off children and teens that are attending in-person classes.

The district has more than 5,200 students who will experience an all virtual or blended learning school year.

Colleton County School District Interim Superintendent John Tindal said 65 busses are assigned to the district and will only be picking up a small percentage of students for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re only going to transport about 40$ of the capacity of what our busses are able to carry on a normal day,” said Tindal. “That would be somewhere in the neighborhood of 26 to 30 students that we anticipate will be on the bus at any one time.”

Tindal said 1,000 to 1,500 students will be in the physical classroom for the start of the school year.

Students and drivers are required to wear a mask while on the school bus. Face coverings are also required in the physical classroom.