MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend law enforcement agencies helped families prepare for the upcoming school year at back-to-school giveaways and block parties across the Lowcountry. See them in action in the slideshow below. Summerville Fire – Rescue's Engine 303 and Fire Marshal 303 attended a Back to School event hosted by the YMCA. (via SFD) Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit at in Ferndale Community Center (via CCSO)Officers at the North Charleston School Giveaway event on Saturday. Officers at the North Charleston School Giveaway event on Saturday. Charleston Fire Department at the City of Charleston First Day Festival (via CFD)Charleston Fire Department at the City of Charleston First Day Festival (via CFD)Charleston Fire Department donated almost $500.00 worth of supplies to Charleston County School District. (via CFD)Colleton County Sheriff's Office partnered with Medical Ministries, BRAVE, and surrounding Cottageville church communities at their Back to School Bash. (via CCSO)Cpt Christopher and Fire Educator Kondor of the North Charleston Fire Department visited the North Charleston Police Back to School event. (via NCFD) North Charleston Police Back to School event. (via NCFD) North Charleston Police Back to School event. (via NCFD)