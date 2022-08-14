MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend law enforcement agencies helped families prepare for the upcoming school year at back-to-school giveaways and block parties across the Lowcountry.

  • Summerville Fire – Rescue’s Engine 303 and Fire Marshal 303 attended a Back to School event hosted by the YMCA. (via SFD)
  • Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit at in Ferndale Community Center (via CCSO)
  • Officers at the North Charleston School Giveaway event on Saturday.
  • Charleston Fire Department at the City of Charleston First Day Festival (via CFD)
  • Charleston Fire Department donated almost $500.00 worth of supplies to Charleston County School District. (via CFD)
  • Colleton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Medical Ministries, BRAVE, and surrounding Cottageville church communities at their Back to School Bash. (via CCSO)
  • Cpt Christopher and Fire Educator Kondor of the North Charleston Fire Department visited the North Charleston Police Back to School event. (via NCFD)
