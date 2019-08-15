Getting your child’s vision tested ahead of the new school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Optometrists say now is the time to get your child’s eyes examined as kids everywhere prepare to head back to school.

You should get one every year to catch and correct irregularities like a lazy eye before it becomes permanent.

Doctors say there are also ways to check your child’s vision at home.

“There are a number of home vision screening apps for the phone now that you can download. Parents can download these kinds of applications and they can do their own home screening. They can cover one eye and leave the other eye exposed and then switch it back and forth between the two eyes and just try and get a rough comparison to make sure their child seems to be doing okay.” Dr. Shawn Kaviussi

The one thing doctors will wait for you to bring up is if your child cannot see color.

Color blindness is more prevalent in boys. It is mostly caught by parents and teachers who notice when children have trouble identifying colors.