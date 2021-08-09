Gov. McMaster to speak at grand opening of new Berkeley County charter school August 12

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Preparatory Academy will have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting in celebration of the school’s first year of operations on August 12

The ribbon-cutting will start at 11 A.M., and Governor McMaster will be present on the importance of school choice in South Carolina.

Members of the school board, leadership, and Charter Institute at Erskine will also be in attendance.

Berkeley Preparatory Academy’s mission statement is to “provide an unwavering dedication to student achievement and an unyielding commitment to foster educational excellence in a global society.”

The school will serve students in kindergarten through sixth grade in its opening year.

Berkeley Preparatory Academy is located at 122 Bee Tree Boulevard in Summerville.

For more information about Berkeley Preparatory Academy, visit berkeleyprepacademy.org/#/