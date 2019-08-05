Keeping your child healthy and germ-free this school year

The first day of school is right around the corner and that means your children are exposed to more germs.

Experts say the best thing to do is teach your children how to wash their hands properly.

The Mayo Clinic suggests telling your children to sing “happy birthday” twice while washing their hands. It adds up to the correct amount of time to make sure their hands are clean.

Also, remind them to wash their hands before meals, after using the bathroom, and after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing.

The Mayo Clinic suggests coughing and sneezing into the crook of your arm or using a tissue and throwing it away immediately.

Be sure to remind your children to keep their hands away from their eyes, nose and mouth.